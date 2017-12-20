‘Letting people hear our voices’: Halifax children go carolling for the food bank.

Cries for Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman filled north end Halifax streets Wednesday evening, as over two dozen children went carolling throughout the neighbourhood.

“My favourite part is singing and letting other people hear our voices,” Carter Odell said.

This is the second year over a dozen children from Halifax's north end have made the carolling rounds while collecting food bank donations. pic.twitter.com/7BkaYJXWhQ — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) December 20, 2017

Odell, along with his sister and many of his friends, trekked along the frosty streets, not only on a hunt to spread holiday cheer but to also raise money for those in need of living essentials like food.

“Every two dollars feeds three families in Nova Scotia for Feed Nova Scotia, so we wanted to make sure that we were making it a charitable event as well,” Jody Sampson said, one of the carolling group’s organizers.

This is the second season the north end carollers hit the streets.

During the 2016 labour dispute between the province and the teachers union, work-to-rule was in place during the holiday season.

That action brought with it the cancellation of all extracurricular activities, including holiday concerts.

In an effort to keep the musical spirit alive, parents gathered their children together to go carolling and raise food bank donations.

According to Sampson, it was a neighbourhood hit.

“Last year, we had about 30 of our neighbourhood kids from St. Joseph’s, St. Stephen’s and Highland Park (schools) and we hit the streets. We raised some money for Feed Nova Scotia and we had a great time,” she said.

Their 2017 carolling ended up raising $261 dollars for Feed Nova Scotia.