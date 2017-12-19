N.B. announces locations of 11 Cannabis NB retail stores, re-issues tenders for 9

The province of New Brunswick has announced the locations of 11 cannabis retail stores ahead of the scheduled July 2018 legalization of recreational marijuana.

New Brunswick originally issued tenders for 20 locations. The president and CEO of NB Liquor, the Crown corporation that will be operating the stores, says the remaining nine locations have been re-tendered.

“The remaining locations have been re-tendered for the nine areas, allowing for those who did not get a chance to submit the first time around to do so at this time,” said Brian Harriman, in a news release.

In addition to the Cannabis NB retail stores, the province will also be selling recreational marijuana online.

The retail locations announced at this point are:

Greater Moncton

Choice Properties – 165 Main St.

Mapleton Holdings Inc. – 40 Wyse St.

Perfection Realty – 780 Dieppe Blvd.

Fredericton

Dalin Investments Inc. – 435 Brookside Dr.

Oromocto

Heron Enterprises Inc. – 16 Commerce Dr.

Greater Saint John

Loblaw Properties Ltd. – 168 Rothesay Ave.

Plazacorp Property Holdings – 944 Fairville Blvd.

Bathurst

Choice Properties – 640 St. Peter Ave.

Miramichi

Plazacorp Properties Inc. – 2540 King George Hwy.

Sussex

Plazacorp Properties Inc. – 138 Main St.

St. Stephen

Cordova Realty – intersection of Route 3 Old Ridge Road and Route 1

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says those locations are scheduled to open in time for the July 2018 implementation date.

Meanwhile, tenders have been re-issued for the following locations:

Fredericton – Southside location

Greater Saint John – Rothesay/Quispamsis location

Edmundston

Sackville

Shediac

Richibucto

Tracadie

Perth-Andover

Campbellton

