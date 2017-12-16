Winnipeg police warn drivers not to leave cars running

Winnipeg police are reminding drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended and running after a car was stolen and crashed.

Police say on Friday morning, just before 6 a.m., a teenager stole a car that was left running in the 300 block of Sydney Avenue.

Police spotted the car speeding near Redwood Avenue and Main Street. Officers followed the car to Redwood and Arlington Street where it hit a tree and a light standard.

The driver tried to run from the scene but he was caught by police.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with stealing a vehicle and dangerous driving.

Police say many drivers are leaving their cars on to heat up as the temperatures drop. They’re warning people not to leave their vehicles running with keys in the ignition, never leave pets or children in an unattended vehicle and to never to leave spare keys or garage door openers inside the vehicle.