Ontario man accused of driving impaired with toddler unsecured in car seat

SHELBURNE, Ont. – Police in midwestern Ontario say a 34-year-old man is facing impaired-driving charges and failing to secure a toddler in a car seat.

Shelburne, Ont., police officers say they received a call Wednesday from a resident about a suspected drunk driver.

They say officers stopped the vehicle in question and also found a toddler who was not secured in a car seat.

Police say the driver provided breath samples that indicated he had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The man faces one count of driving a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol, driving while impaired and failing to ensure the toddler was properly secured.

Police say the man was released from custody with a promise to appear in court in early January.