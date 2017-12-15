Environment
December 15, 2017 8:25 am

N.B. introduces legislation it says targets large industrial emitters

By Staff The Canadian Press
FILE- Ajit Solanki/AP Photo
A A

New Brunswick is adopting federal targets for large industrial emitters that could make them pay to offset their pollution.

The province introduced legislation Thursday that it says would also redirect taxes on gasoline and diesel to programs that combat climate change.

READ MORE: Environmentalist says New Brunswick climate plan lacks incentives

The province’s new fund would reinvest in infrastructure adaptation, and energy efficiency in homes, businesses, industry and transportation.

In 2018, 2.33 cents per litre of existing gasoline taxes and 2.76 cents per litre of existing diesel fuel taxes would be transferred to the Climate Change Fund.

WATCH: An environmental group says N.B.’s plan to combat climate change offers no incentive for motorists to reduce the amount of fuel they burn

The province says that would amount to about $37 million in the first year.

Industrial facilities emitting more than 50,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases annually would be subject to the federal standards beginning in 2018.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Climate Change
Climate Change Fund
Environment
gasoline
Greenhouse Gas
Greenhouse gases
industrial emitters
large industrial emitters
NB Poli
NB Politics
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News