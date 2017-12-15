Montreal police operation closes part of Ville-Marie at Peel Street

A suspicious package was found early Friday morning outside of a commercial building on Peel Street between De Maisonneuve and Ste-Catherine.

Police closed off the area around 4 a.m., after the package was found.

“We closed off the area as is procedure for suspicious packages,” Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said.

“The SWAT team is on-site, we will update once we have the area secured.”

Montreal police said it was only the street that was sectioned off at the time of the report.

Few other details are known.

— More to come…