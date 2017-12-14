Everyday Hero: Canadian consular worker provides ‘human warmth and contact’ overseas

When Canadians visit the United Kingdom, there’s one woman (besides the Queen) who they can count on for help.

For 25 years, Deborah Aitken has worked at the Canadian High Commission in London, England. Her official title is consular officer but in practical terms, she’s a problem-solver and even a lifesaver.

“Many Canadians don’t even know that there’s a consular service out there,” said Aitken. “I sometimes think of it as a glorified social worker.”

Over the years, Aitken has helped countless Canadians with a mind-boggling range of problems.

“It can be anything from a lost or a stolen passport to a road accident, to a death abroad, an arrest, child custody, forced marriage, domestic abuse,” said Aitken.

“You name it: it happens outside of Canada as well as inside Canada. So for a consular officer, our motto is: we’re here to help you help yourself.”

Aitken has built a reputation for going above and beyond that consular “call of duty.”

A folder on her desk contains dozens of thank you cards she’s collected over the years. There’s one from a homeless Canadian in London, who Aitken helped to find housing. Another letter is from a Canadian tourist who lost a child on the London Underground, whom Aitken helped to locate.

But her most difficult cases involve Canadians who have died overseas.

“I’ve had to deal with a lot of parents in my office who have come over after their child has died,” she said.

That nightmare scenario almost happened to Canadian Sandra Olajide.

Her son, Bradley, was living in London a couple of years ago when he was stabbed several times and nearly died. While he was in the hospital, Olajide went to the Canadian High Commission to collect her son’s passport.

She says when she walked into the consular office, Aitken saw her facial expression and immediately came over.

“She just gave me this huge hug. She hugged me like she was my own mother,” Olajide said.

“Usually you go into an embassy…you don’t expect to get that kind of huge, really human response to a situation. She was really that human warmth and contact, exactly when I needed it. I carry her in my heart forever. I love Deborah.”

Global News also spoke to a young Toronto woman, who had recently moved to London when she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend.

She called the police and then the Canadian High Commission.

The woman, whose identity Global News is protecting, says Aitken supported her through the criminal trial and her dealings with police and the courts.

“In probably one of the scariest and worst moments in my life, (Deborah) was there. And if she hadn’t been, I don’t think I would’ve came out as OK,” she said.

Another testament to Aitken’s impact is that many of the Canadians she’s helped keep in touch.

“People want to stay in touch with Deborah,” said Michelle Carter, a consular officer and Aitken’s long-time colleague.

Carter says Aitken has a big personality and an even bigger heart.

“She has a lot of empathy for people and she shows that; She’s not scared to show that. Anyone who has ever come into contact with her has been really quite fortunate. So have we. So have I.”

After a career devoted to helping Canadians in trouble far from home, Aitken is now retiring from the consular service.

“I’m very excited,” she said with a smile. “I’m gonna travel, I’m gonna have a great time. And, hopefully, I won’t become a consular case!”