Toronto dental office partners with shelter to provide free dental care and holiday fun

There’s a lot more to good oral hygiene than simply brushing and flossing. Your teeth require regular professional cleanings to make sure you maintain the health of your teeth and gums. Yet for some when it comes down to putting food on the table or paying rent, ensuring the ongoing health of your smile gets lost in the shuffle.

“I know the struggle, I know how it is to come to a new country and start over … from no language and having no home and starting completely from nothing,” said Anaida Deti, registered dental hygienist and owner of DentalX.

Deti immigrated to Canada from Albania 16 years ago with her husband and only $500 to her name. She said she wanted to do something extra special for others this holiday season and decided to offer free dental hygiene services for one day.

“I’ve been in their shoes so that’s why I’m trying to give them a different day,” said Deti. “Something that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Deti and her team from DentalX partnered with the Red Door Shelter. The facility provides a safe and supportive emergency shelter to families, refugees and women who are fleeing violence.

“We’re doing dental checkups, dental cleanings, polishing, fluoride and oral hygiene extractions,” said Deti.

More than 30 children and adults registered yesterday for their festive trip to the Toronto dental office. And aside from all the things that needed to be done there were a few surprises to help entertain the children and grownups while they waited.

“I cannot remove their problems, I cannot change their lives,” said Deti. “But maybe to give them a different day, it’s something nice that I think for Christmas and holidays would be a good idea.”