Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in January shooting death of Itgel Baatarsuren

A man charged in a shooting death in Calgary earlier this year has pleaded guilty before his case could get to trial.

Police were called to the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre on Jan. 23 for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, had been dropped off there and later died in hospital.

Ausama Effat Mohamed was originally charged with second-degree murder in Baatarsuren’s death, but was ordered to stand trial on the lesser charge of manslaughter in mid-September.

According to Alberta Justice, Mohamed pleaded guilty to that charge in court on Tuesday.

Mohamed, 19, will be back in court for sentencing on April 6.