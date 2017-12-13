London hit hard by overnight snow, school buses cancelled in London, Middlesex and Oxford

Winter doesn’t officially arrive for another eight days, but you’d have a hard time convincing Londoners of that this week.

Environment Canada says London received as much as 17 centimetres of snow overnight, some parts of the London-region got as much as 30 centimetres of snow.

The city of London is asking for patience as they clear roads and sidewalks. All snow removal equipment has been deployed, but the city says it will “take time” to clear all the snow.

A snow squall warning remains in effect for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County while a special weather statement is in place for Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex.

Elgin, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth and Oxford-Brant are also still under warnings.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Kelly Hobelman tells 980 CFPL the city wont get much of a break from the winter weather.

“We do have another 10 centimetres that might be possible this morning, the squall is right over the city and will slowly lift over the city throughout the morning,” said Hobelman.

The snow has resulted in school bus cancellations for the second straight day.

School buses in London, Middlesex and Oxford are cancelled, while buses in Elgin County are running.

All schools are open. Western University, which has begun exams, says they are open and exams scheduled for Wednesday are still on.

Hobelman says it will be a snowy day.

“The snow squalls will taper to a few flurries later today and early this afternoon, but we do have another low pressure system that’s moving towards southwestern Ontario. It wont be as impactful as the snow squalls however we could expect an addition five centimetres this afternoon and this evening,” she said.

Hobelman says the London International Airport reported 11 centimetres of snow overnight, while some other areas in the city saw as much as 17 centimetres.

There are some flight days at the London Airport because of the snow. Anyone travelling is advised to call ahead to check on their flight.

The city says road plows are working to clear main roads and priority streets, including bus routes.

Main roads and bus routes have been salted while plow-mounted salt trucks are out on main roads and bus routes.

The sidewalk fleet started on the main routes at 3am.

The city says main roads and priority streets have been cleared with the exception of a few in the north end of the city which should be clear shortly.