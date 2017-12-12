66-year-old Alberta figure skater chasing dream

A 66-year-old Lethbridge man with a very rare first name is showing you’re never too old to chase your dreams.

Anonymous Will Smith, who goes by Will, is proving his first name isn’t the only unique thing about him.

With no figure skating experience until his late fifties, Smith is trying to land a popular figure skating jump, a feat he believes could make history.

READ MORE: Young skaters show off skills at Lethbridge Skating Club showcase

“I hope to make the Guinness Book of World Records for being the oldest person to land the axel for the first time,” Smith said.

If you’ve ever been public skating in Lethbridge, chances are you’ve seen Smith.

“I used to go to all the public skates I could,” he told Global News on Tuesday. “In one year, I counted and I did 351 public skates.

“I would go first of all to the noon skate at the Enmax Centre, then to the seniors skate at Civic [Centre], then to the Nicholas Sheran Skate at 6:30 p.m.”

He’s quite popular amongst rink staff.

“Oh yeah, he’s a legend in the rinks,” Lethbridge skating coach Olea Taboulchanas said. “All the rink attendants know Will.”

But why figure skating? Well, it’s a sport he first considered pursuing while his daughters were at a ballet class.

“I can remember sitting in the dressing room with them – reading books about Salchows and the various jumps – and in my mind, I thought I could do those double jumps,” Smith said. “In fact, in my mind, I’ve been able to do these jumps for eight years.”

On his quest to hit the axel jump, Smith has been banged up quite severely.

“I’ve actually broken both of my ankles,” he said. “I’ve broken my little finger skating and I’ve broken my elbow skating.”

Over the last year, Smith has started taking his training much more seriously and joined the Lethbridge Skating Club. Between sessions at the club and public skates, Smith estimates he practices close to seven times a week.

He has become such a student of the sport, he even sets up a video camera on the bench so he can watch back the footage later to see what mistakes he made.

READ MORE: Lethbridge skaters win big at regional competition

Smith’s work ethic is well known among his fellow skaters and coaches in Lethbridge.

“Pure drive – that is will,” skating coach Krystine Gordon said. “He works at the gym all the time. At the University [of Lethbridge], he’s a professor and I run into him there lots when I’m there.

“He’s always practicing his spirals and jump techniques. He’s started pushing weights and I tell him, ‘Hold off, you’re doing too much.’”

Right now, Smith can complete his axel with the assistance of a harness, but with help from his coaches, he believes he’ll soon be able to fly free.

“I’m certain that this year I’ll be able to do doubles and axels, out of the harness,” Smith said.

Smith is set to compete in his first figure skating competition in Calgary on Saturday.