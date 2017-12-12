Halifax to apologize for ‘systemic’ gender discrimination among firefighters

A former firefighter says her 12-year battle against “systemic” gender discrimination has ended with a settlement that will see a public apology issued by the city of Halifax on Monday.

Liane Tessier has released details of an agreement that she says comes after years of complaints about abusive and disrespectful behaviour from her male counterparts.

Tessier says she hopes the settlement will signal that change is needed, especially in male-dominated professions.

She says the settlement includes financial compensation and a commitment from the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency service to implement eight policy changes that she suggested.

Tessier says they cover a range of things from keeping hiring statistics to making the workplace safer for women to speak out.

She says the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission will monitor to ensure the fire service is abiding by the policies.

A city spokesman wouldn’t immediately comment on the settlement, saying the issue remains before the rights commission.