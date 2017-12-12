Man allegedly wielding knife arrested at Southgate Transit Centre
Edmonton police arrested a man early Tuesday morning at the Southgate Transit Centre, after officers saw him wielding what appeared to be an edged weapon.
Police said the man allegedly barricaded himself in the elevator at the transit centre near 111 Street and 50 Avenue, but surrendered himself to police a short time later.
The man was taken into police custody at 12:15 a.m. No one was injured during the incident.
