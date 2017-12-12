Crime
December 12, 2017 7:05 am
Updated: December 12, 2017 7:07 am

Man allegedly wielding knife arrested at Southgate Transit Centre

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Southgate Transit Centre in south Edmonton, where a man was arrested by police on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

Global News
A A

Edmonton police arrested a man early Tuesday morning at the Southgate Transit Centre, after officers saw him wielding what appeared to be an edged weapon.

Police said the man allegedly barricaded himself in the elevator at the transit centre near 111 Street and 50 Avenue, but surrendered himself to police a short time later.

The man was taken into police custody at 12:15 a.m. No one was injured during the incident.

The Southgate Transit Centre in south Edmonton, where a man was arrested by police on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton transit
Edmonton Transit System
EPS
ETS
Southgate
Southgate Centre
Southgate Transit Centre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News