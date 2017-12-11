Winnipeg man faces over 130 charges following 8-month long run of break and enters

Two men have been arrested in connection with a rash of break ins all across Winnipeg over the past eight months.

Starting Apr. 25, one or more suspects forced their way into single-family homes and made off with gold and jewellery.

Police were able to catch the suspects following a Glenwood break in Dec. 6.

A home in the first 100 block of Blenheim Avenue was broken into around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jewellery and wrapped Christmas presents were stolen. A neighbour saw the suspects take off in a vehicle.

Jason Kenneth Lundberg, 42, has been charged with:

break, enter and theft x 71

possess weapon x 63

fail to comply with recognizance

firearms related offences

Jamie Leonard Brenner, 40, has been charged with break, enter and theft x 2.

The estimated value of stolen goods totals $180,000. Damage caused to property during the break ins is thought to be around $60,000.

The locations and date of break ins, starting with the most recent: