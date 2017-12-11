Winnipeg man faces over 130 charges following 8-month long run of break and enters
Two men have been arrested in connection with a rash of break ins all across Winnipeg over the past eight months.
Starting Apr. 25, one or more suspects forced their way into single-family homes and made off with gold and jewellery.
Police were able to catch the suspects following a Glenwood break in Dec. 6.
A home in the first 100 block of Blenheim Avenue was broken into around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jewellery and wrapped Christmas presents were stolen. A neighbour saw the suspects take off in a vehicle.
Jason Kenneth Lundberg, 42, has been charged with:
- break, enter and theft x 71
- possess weapon x 63
- fail to comply with recognizance
- firearms related offences
Jamie Leonard Brenner, 40, has been charged with break, enter and theft x 2.
The estimated value of stolen goods totals $180,000. Damage caused to property during the break ins is thought to be around $60,000.
The locations and date of break ins, starting with the most recent:
- first 100 block of Kniver Avenue, 2017/12/06
- 200 block of Smithfield Avenue, 2017/11/30
- 100 block of Frasers Grove, 2017/11/25
- 200 block of Gilmore Avenue, 2017/11/23
- 300 block of Kingsford Avenue, 2017/11/22
- 500 block of Oakland Avenue, 2017/11/22
- 1100 block of Roch Street, 2017/11/22
- 200 block Edison Avenue, 2017/11/22
- 300 block of Jamison Avenue, 2017/11/19
- 100 block of Ferndale Avenue, 2017/11/15
- 200 block of Winterton Avenue, 2017/11/14
- 1400 block of Rothesay Street, 2017/11/13
- 1100 block of Burrows Avenue, 2017/11/14
- 300 block of Gilmore Avenue, 2017/11/13
- 1000 block of Redwood Avenue, 2017/11/11
- 200 block of McIvor Avenue, 2017/11/07
- 300 block of Bonner Avenue, 2017/11/07
- 500 block of Perth Avenue, 2017/11/02
- 400 block of Penninghame Street, 2017/10/10
- 400 block of Bonner Avenue, 2017/10/04
- 1400 block of Chancellor Drive, 2017/10/02
- 1100 block of Chancellor Drive, 2017/10/02
- first 100 block of Kingston Row, 2017/09/29
- first 100 block of Breubeuf Road, 2017/09/25
- first 100 block of Thorndale Avenue, 2017/09/15
- 300 block of Burrin Avenue, 2017/09/13
- 1900 block of Chancellor Drive, 2017/09/05
- 700 block of Lanark Street, 2017/09/05
- 800 block of London Street, 2017/09/01
- 500 block of Raquette Street, 2017/08/16
- 300 block of Bedson Street, 2017/08/16
- 4500 block of Roblin Boulevard, 2017/08/16
- 300 block of Moorgate Street, 2017/08/16
- 1100 block of Kildare Avenue E., 2017/08/15
- First 100 block of Bridgecrest Drive, 2017/08/15
- 4500 block of Roblin Boulevard, 2017/08/01
- first 100 block of Frederick Avenue, 2017/08/01
- first 100 block of Eckhardt Avenue, 2017/07/26
- 100 block of Cobourg Avenue, 2017/07/25
- 100 block of Lennox Avenue, 2017/07/14
- 100 block of Ferndale Avenue, 2017/07/01
- first 100 block of Crystal Avenue, 2017/06/30
- first 100 block of Imperial Avenue, 2017/06/30
- first 100 block of Havelock Avenue, 2017/06/30
- 1000 block of Talbot Avenue, 2017/06/27
- 100 block of McMeans Avenue E., 2017/06/27
- 400 block of Kingsford Avenue, 2017/06/27
- 1600 block of Hoka Street, 2017/06/26
- 600 block of Munroe Avenue, 2017/06/23
- first 100 block of Ellesmere Avenue, 2017/06/22
- 1000 block of Simpson Avenue, 2017/06/13
- 300 block of Woodbine Avenue, 2017/06/12
- 300 block of 344 Edward Avenue, 2017/06/09
- 300 block of Edward Avenue, 2017/06/09
- 100 block of McMeans Avenue, W., 2017/06/09
- 100 block of McMeans Avenue W., 2017/06/09
- 1100 block of Buchanan Boulevard, 2017/06/05
- 300 block of Drake Boulevard, 2017/05/31
- first 100 block of Des Meurons Street, 2017/05/31
- 600 block of Henderson Highway, 2017/05/19
- first 100 block of Greenmount Road, 2017/05/17
- first 100 block of Bluewater Crescent, 2017/05/17
- 100 block of Cunnington Avenue, 2017/05/15
- first 100 block of Crawford Avenue, 2017/05/15
- first 100 block of Laurentia Bay, 2017/05/09
- 100 block of McMeans Avenue, 2017/05/08
- 100 block of Evenwood Crescent, 2017/05/04
- first 100 block of Newcastle Road, 2017/05/02
- 500 block of Mcmeans Avenue, 2017/04/25
- first 100 block of Spring Meadow Crescent, 2017/04/25
