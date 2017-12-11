Break-ins
December 11, 2017 1:33 pm

Winnipeg man faces over 130 charges following 8-month long run of break and enters

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police have charged two men in connection with a city-wide rash of home break ins.

Timm Bruch / Global News
A A

Two men have been arrested in connection with a rash of break ins all across Winnipeg over the past eight months.

Starting Apr. 25, one or more suspects forced their way into single-family homes and made off with gold and jewellery.

Police were able to catch the suspects following a Glenwood break in Dec. 6.

A home in the first 100 block of Blenheim Avenue was broken into around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jewellery and wrapped Christmas presents were stolen. A neighbour saw the suspects take off in a vehicle.

Jason Kenneth Lundberg, 42, has been charged with:

  • break, enter and theft x 71
  • possess weapon x 63
  • fail to comply with recognizance
  • firearms related offences

Jamie Leonard Brenner, 40, has been charged with break, enter and theft x 2.

The estimated value of stolen goods totals $180,000. Damage caused to property during the break ins is thought to be around $60,000.

The locations and date of break ins, starting with the most recent:

  • first 100 block of Kniver  Avenue, 2017/12/06
  • 200 block of Smithfield Avenue, 2017/11/30
  • 100 block of Frasers Grove, 2017/11/25
  • 200 block of Gilmore Avenue, 2017/11/23
  • 300 block of Kingsford Avenue, 2017/11/22
  • 500 block of Oakland Avenue, 2017/11/22
  • 1100 block of Roch Street, 2017/11/22
  • 200 block Edison Avenue, 2017/11/22
  • 300 block of Jamison Avenue, 2017/11/19
  • 100 block of Ferndale Avenue, 2017/11/15
  • 200 block of Winterton  Avenue, 2017/11/14
  • 1400 block of Rothesay Street, 2017/11/13
  • 1100 block of Burrows Avenue, 2017/11/14
  • 300 block of Gilmore Avenue, 2017/11/13
  • 1000 block of Redwood Avenue, 2017/11/11
  • 200 block of McIvor Avenue, 2017/11/07
  • 300 block of Bonner Avenue, 2017/11/07
  • 500 block of Perth Avenue, 2017/11/02
  • 400 block of Penninghame Street, 2017/10/10
  • 400 block of Bonner Avenue, 2017/10/04
  • 1400 block of Chancellor Drive, 2017/10/02
  • 1100 block of Chancellor Drive, 2017/10/02
  • first 100 block of  Kingston Row, 2017/09/29
  • first 100 block of Breubeuf Road, 2017/09/25
  • first 100 block of Thorndale Avenue, 2017/09/15
  • 300 block of  Burrin Avenue, 2017/09/13
  • 1900 block of Chancellor Drive, 2017/09/05
  • 700 block of Lanark Street, 2017/09/05
  • 800 block of  London Street, 2017/09/01
  • 500 block of Raquette Street, 2017/08/16
  • 300 block of  Bedson Street, 2017/08/16
  • 4500 block of Roblin Boulevard, 2017/08/16
  • 300 block of  Moorgate Street, 2017/08/16
  • 1100 block of Kildare Avenue E., 2017/08/15
  • First 100 block of  Bridgecrest  Drive, 2017/08/15
  • 4500 block of Roblin Boulevard, 2017/08/01
  • first 100 block of Frederick Avenue, 2017/08/01
  • first 100 block of Eckhardt Avenue, 2017/07/26
  • 100 block of  Cobourg Avenue, 2017/07/25
  • 100 block of Lennox Avenue, 2017/07/14
  • 100 block of  Ferndale Avenue, 2017/07/01
  • first 100 block of Crystal Avenue, 2017/06/30
  • first 100 block of Imperial Avenue, 2017/06/30
  • first 100 block of Havelock Avenue, 2017/06/30
  • 1000 block of Talbot Avenue, 2017/06/27
  • 100 block of McMeans Avenue E., 2017/06/27
  • 400 block of Kingsford Avenue, 2017/06/27
  • 1600 block of Hoka Street, 2017/06/26
  • 600 block of Munroe Avenue, 2017/06/23
  • first 100 block of  Ellesmere Avenue, 2017/06/22
  • 1000 block of Simpson Avenue, 2017/06/13
  • 300 block of Woodbine Avenue, 2017/06/12
  • 300 block of  344 Edward Avenue, 2017/06/09
  • 300 block of  Edward Avenue, 2017/06/09
  • 100 block of McMeans Avenue, W., 2017/06/09
  • 100 block of McMeans Avenue W., 2017/06/09
  • 1100 block of Buchanan Boulevard, 2017/06/05
  • 300 block of Drake Boulevard, 2017/05/31
  • first 100 block of Des Meurons Street, 2017/05/31
  • 600 block of Henderson Highway, 2017/05/19
  • first 100 block of Greenmount Road, 2017/05/17
  • first 100 block of Bluewater Crescent, 2017/05/17
  • 100 block of Cunnington Avenue, 2017/05/15
  • first 100 block of Crawford Avenue, 2017/05/15
  • first 100 block of Laurentia Bay, 2017/05/09
  • 100 block of McMeans Avenue, 2017/05/08
  • 100 block of Evenwood Crescent, 2017/05/04
  • first 100 block of Newcastle Road, 2017/05/02
  • 500 block of Mcmeans Avenue, 2017/04/25
  • first 100 block of Spring Meadow Crescent, 2017/04/25

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break-ins
jewellery
Lundberg
Robbery
Theft
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News