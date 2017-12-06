Family of woman missing from Sicamous pleads for “gift of knowledge” this Christmas

The parents of Nicole Bell are hoping an emotional plea will help further the search for their daughter ahead of the holidays.

Bell, 31, has been missing for more than three months. The last known sighting of the mother of three was on Sept. 2 in Sicamous.

“As a mother, I am asking anyone with information if you are holding out; to consider the three young children that my daughter has left behind,” wrote Nicole’s mother, Jane Aubertin, in a statement.

“Our daughter has been missing since September 2, 2017, and we want to know where she is or what has happened to her. If you can give one gift this season, we ask that it is the gift of knowledge.”

The family says that Bell’s children miss her and the family “needs answers.”

“To think of where she is, is something unbearable; that no parent should ever have to face,” writes the family in a statement.

READ MORE: Activists stand with family members of missing women on Salmon River Road

Bell’s parents are inviting people to call a tip line with information at 1-877-987-8477.

The police have asked anyone with information to call the Sicamous RCMP detachment at 250-836-2878. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Any anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers should reference police file number 2017-1401.