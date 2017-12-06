Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Scarborough

Toronto police say they have one person in custody after a woman was found dead in Scarborough.

Police responded to a call at a residence near the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Toronto paramedics said they located a woman in her 60s with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one person was placed into custody and that there are no outstanding suspects.

The relationship between the two individuals has not been released.

Police said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.