Whistler man disappears. Vancouver police close his case, but he’s still missing

The last time that Whistler resident Heather Lynskey saw her son 21-year-old Willy, he had only a month to go before he would graduate from a computer programming course at BCIT.

Then, on April 13, she received news from his brother, who he lived with in Vancouver, that sent her into a panic.

“He said, ‘You know, now that I think of it, I’m not sure that he came home last night,'” she said.

Lynskey filed a missing persons report with the Vancouver police.

It was discovered that Willy had boarded a Greyhound bus. Surveillance video and a credit card linked him to the Century Casino and Hotel in Edmonton.

His cellphone also pinged the following day in Calgary.

Vancouver police thought he was safe and closed his case.

Now it’s December. And Willy is still missing.

“I couldn’t accept it,” a teary Lynskey told Global News.

“I needed some more answers and I thought that there must be some other avenues.”

Lynskey hired private investigator Denis Gagnon, who has found little detail that could uncover any motive for Willy’s disappearance.

“We’ve done forensics on the computer extensively, we’ve done social media, searched social media… and a multitude of things to try and locate him,” Gagnon said.

“Now we would like the public to help us.”

The Whistler RCMP have also opened an investigation into Willy’s disappearance.

“The fact that he’s been missing this long is certainly a concern,” said RCMP Const. Steve LeClair.

Lynskey told Global News that she needs the “torture to stop.” She has set up a Facebook page with the hope of generating leads.

“It’s been the hardest thing we’ve ever been through,” Lynskey said.