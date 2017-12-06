Kingston police say 1 woman dead, man with critical injuries in domestic homicide

A unique house in Kingston’s west end was the scene of a domestic homicide Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a house on Graceland Avenue after an early morning 911 call involving a firearm.

Kingston police Const. Cam Mack says they arrived at the Graceland Avenue home little after 7:30 a.m.

“The call was made by a male and there was mention of a firearm. Patrol, along with an emergency response unit, responded to the residence. ”

Police contained the scene and told neighbours to stay inside. Mack says the emergency response unit entered the Graceland residence just before 9:30 a.m. Upon entering the home, the emergency response unit found an elderly man and woman in the upstairs of the house.

The woman was dead and the man was critically injured, according to Mack. It appears both the man and the woman suffered from gunshot wounds, Mack confirmed.

The man was taken to hospital.

Police aren’t looking for any suspects.

Mack says the man and woman, estimated to be in their 60s or 70s, were the only ones in the residence, which is a replica of a portion Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland home, at the time of the incident.

“At this point, we believe it is a domestic homicide and officers will be investigating.”

Area residents say the homeowner is a Vietnam War veteran and published author.