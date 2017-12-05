City staff highlight hundreds of possible locations for marijuana shops

The city of London is one step closer to being ready for the arrival of legalized marijuana next year.

During their meeting Monday, the city’s planning and environment committee voted in favour of a plan to work with the provincial and federal governments to determine the location of future pot shops.

The city has identified 300 possible sites to sell marijuana.

READ MORE: London looks at potential sites for marijuana shops

City staff have called for the shops to be at least 500 metres from schools, libraries, community centres, pools and arenas. City planner John Fleming says there’s a reason for that.

“We think that cannabis retail stores are different than something like a liquor store, we’ve listed in the report some of the issues that we think might come with these types of uses,” Fleming said.

“We also note that there is a factor of unknown here, in that there aren’t any comparables here in Canada at this time.”

Mayor Matt Brown says he wants to work closely with other levels of government to make sure it’s a good fit for everyone.

“There theme of those discussions was working hand in glove, working together to make sure we get this right, that we get these locations right for our community.”

READ MORE: PC Leader Patrick Brown talks mental health, marijuana in London

The motion also allows for the province to set up as many as five stores in London.

Ward 14 Coun. Jared Zaifman says it’s important they get this right.

“We’re talking about the legalization of cannabis and essentially putting it on the same frame as alcohol and tobacco,” said Zaifman.

“My fear is that by creating extra layers and extra bureaucracy ahead of the possibility of these stores coming in, we may actually end up facing and creating more challenges for our community.”

READ MORE: City politicians looking to ensure London is ready for marijuana legalization

The only opposition to the plan came from Ward 13 Coun. Tanya Park, who called for public consultation before any bylaw is passed.

The matter will now go to full council next week.

London is one of three south­western Ontario communities to get a government pot shop in the first phase of the rollout, with Windsor and Kitchener also on the initial list.

In Ontario, 40 stores are expected to open by July 1, with 110 more by 2020.