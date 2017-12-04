Day parole granted to woman convicted in 2012 death of Calgary toddler

A Calgary woman convicted in the death of a toddler more than five years ago has been granted day parole.

Mackenzy Woolfsmith was found injured in a private dayhome in McKenzie Towne in May 2012.

Her caregiver said the 22-month-old had fallen down the stairs and flipped through the air.

She was rushed to hospital but died the next day.

It wasn’t until May 2013 that police revealed there was more to the story. A couple of months later, investigators announced Caitlyn Jarosz was charged with second-degree murder in Woolfsmith’s death.

She later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and in May 2016, she was sentenced to five-and-a-half years behind bars.

Jarosz became eligible for day parole in September. Documents obtained by News Talk 770 and Global News revealed the Parole Board of Canada granted her those freedoms after a recent hearing.

The board said Jarosz, 29, accepts total responsibility and that “it is evident she’s remorseful.”

The documents went on to say she had put together a plan that was accepted by her case management team and supported by the board.

“Your plans for day parole are to seek employment, spend time with family, and continue applying the skills and knowledge you have gained throughout your term of incarceration and through counselling,” the board said, adding she will continue to attend counselling to help address suppressed emotions and grief.

The board also weighed some concerns about Jarosz’s release, as well as the impacts felt by the child’s death.

“The depth of this tragedy can never be understated,” the board wrote. “The victim was a young infant who was vulnerable and defenceless.”

“For the parents, grandparents and family members, the loss has been horrific and everlasting,” the board continued, speaking of victim impact statements filed before Jarosz was sentenced in 2016. “They speak of not being able to see the victim grow and flourish as a young child, a teenager, young adult and to becoming a woman.”

Jarosz becomes eligible for full parole in March, while statutory release is set for January 2020.