West Edmonton Mall closes 3 stores Friday due to ‘structural concerns’
West Edmonton Mall closed three stores on Friday because of “structural concerns.”
A mall spokesperson said the issues have been addressed and staff were waiting for final approval before reopening.
No one was injured.
The mall would not say which stores were closed or at what time this took place.
It would not explain what kind of structural concerns forced the closures.
