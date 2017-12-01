Edmonton mall
December 1, 2017 7:35 pm
Updated: December 1, 2017 7:44 pm

West Edmonton Mall closes 3 stores Friday due to ‘structural concerns’

By Web Producer  Global News

The West Edmonton Mall is seen on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015.

CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson
West Edmonton Mall closed three stores on Friday because of “structural concerns.”

A mall spokesperson said the issues have been addressed and staff were waiting for final approval before reopening.

No one was injured.

The mall would not say which stores were closed or at what time this took place.

It would not explain what kind of structural concerns forced the closures.

