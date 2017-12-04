Those Old Radio Shows December 4 – 10
Mon, Dec 4
Hour 1: The Cisco Kid – Opera in Albuquerque X Minus 1 – Sam this is You Ep. 73
Hour 2: The Weird Circle – Declared Insane & Duel without Honor The Zero Hour – Floating Down the River
Tue, Dec 5
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Wuthering Heights N/A
Hour 2: The Shadow – The Vengeance of Angela Nolan Damon Runyan Theater – The Hottest Man in the World
Wed, Dec 6
Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – Dancing School Gunsmoke – Sweet and Sour
Hour 2: The Whistler – Six Letter Word for Murder The Lone Ranger – Sixty Days for Life
Thu, Dec 7
Hour 1: The Shadow – Creeper Dimension X – Knock
Hour 2: Command Performance – Gene Tierney Our Miss Brooks – Cafeteria Boycott
Fri, Dec 8
Hour 2: Screen Director’s Playhouse – Hold Back the Dawn The Whistler – Terror Stricken
Sat, Dec 9
Hour 1: Casey Crime Photographer – The Red Raincoat Richard Diamond – Bald Head Case
Hour 2: Family Theater – It’s a Gift The Black Museum – Can of Weed Killer
Hour 3: Damon Runyan Theater – The Melancholy Dane The Cisco Kid – The Run on Oklahoma Lands
Sun, Dec 10
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Breakdown Ep. 36 Dark Fantasy – House of Bread
Hour 2: The Shadow – Murder on Approval Our Miss Brooks – The Workhorse
Hour 3: Lux Radio Theater – The Wizard of Oz N/A
