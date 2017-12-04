Old Radio Shows 630CHED
Those Old Radio Shows December 4 – 10

Mon, Dec 4

Hour 1: The Cisco Kid – Opera in Albuquerque     X Minus 1 – Sam this is You Ep. 73  
Hour 2: The Weird Circle – Declared Insane & Duel without Honor     The Zero Hour – Floating Down the River 

Tue, Dec 5

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Wuthering Heights     N/A 
Hour 2: The Shadow – The Vengeance of Angela Nolan     Damon Runyan Theater – The Hottest Man in the World 

Wed, Dec 6

Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – Dancing School     Gunsmoke – Sweet and Sour  
Hour 2: The Whistler – Six Letter Word for Murder     The Lone Ranger – Sixty Days for Life

Thu, Dec 7

Hour 1: The Shadow – Creeper     Dimension X – Knock
Hour 2: Command Performance – Gene Tierney     Our Miss Brooks – Cafeteria Boycott

Fri, Dec 8


Hour 1: The Saint – It’s Snow Use     The Great Gildersleeve – Jolly Boys Sleigh Ride
Hour 2: Screen Director’s Playhouse – Hold Back the Dawn     The Whistler – Terror Stricken 

Sat, Dec 9

Hour 1: Casey Crime Photographer – The Red Raincoat     Richard Diamond – Bald Head Case       
Hour 2: Family Theater – It’s a Gift     The Black Museum – Can of Weed Killer  
Hour 3: Damon Runyan Theater – The Melancholy Dane     The Cisco Kid – The Run on Oklahoma Lands

Sun, Dec 10

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Breakdown Ep. 36     Dark Fantasy – House of Bread  
Hour 2: The Shadow – Murder on Approval     Our Miss Brooks – The Workhorse
Hour 3: Lux Radio Theater – The Wizard of Oz     N/A
