Those Old Radio Shows December 4 – 10

Hour 1: The Cisco Kid – Opera in Albuquerque X Minus 1 – Sam this is You Ep. 73

Hour 2: The Weird Circle – Declared Insane & Duel without Honor The Zero Hour – Floating Down the River

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Wuthering Heights N/A

Hour 2: The Shadow – The Vengeance of Angela Nolan Damon Runyan Theater – The Hottest Man in the World

Hour 1: The Great Gildersleeve – Dancing School Gunsmoke – Sweet and Sour

Hour 2: The Whistler – Six Letter Word for Murder The Lone Ranger – Sixty Days for Life

Hour 1: The Shadow – Creeper Dimension X – Knock

Hour 2: Command Performance – Gene Tierney Our Miss Brooks – Cafeteria Boycott

Fri, Dec 8





Hour 1: The Saint – It's Snow Use The Great Gildersleeve – Jolly Boys Sleigh Ride

Hour 2: Screen Director’s Playhouse – Hold Back the Dawn The Whistler – Terror Stricken

Hour 1: Casey Crime Photographer – The Red Raincoat Richard Diamond – Bald Head Case

Hour 2: Family Theater – It’s a Gift The Black Museum – Can of Weed Killer

Hour 3: Damon Runyan Theater – The Melancholy Dane The Cisco Kid – The Run on Oklahoma Lands

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Breakdown Ep. 36 Dark Fantasy – House of Bread

Hour 2: The Shadow – Murder on Approval Our Miss Brooks – The Workhorse

Hour 3: Lux Radio Theater – The Wizard of Oz N/A