Thief followed FedEx truck stealing packages from front porches in Vancouver, victim says

A Vancouver family said surveillance video showed a thief stealing FedEx deliveries from their front door — and they believe they were not his only victims.

The video showed what appeared to be an ordinary package delivery to a home on Oak Street last week. The FedEx employee rang the bell and left the package on the front porch when no one answered.

Another man arrived not three minutes after the FedEx driver left.

Jatinder Nijjar said the video shows a man casually walking up to her door, grabbing the package and putting it in a blue bag that “had more boxes in there.”

He then pretended to ring the doorbell and walked away.

The stolen items were easily replaceable, Nijjar said, but she’s concerned about future online orders.

Given that the thief had a bag full of delivery boxes, she thought he was likely following the FedEx driver down the street.

“The fact that he was right there probably watching the FedEx truck, it’s amazing that he was just collecting as they were just dropping it off,” Nijjar said.

The video came after a Langley family urged FedEx to change the way it delivers packages after a delivery was apparently stolen right off their front step.

They wondered whether companies should deliver packages in unmarked vehicles so that people can’t track what’s being dropped off.

FedEx can use non-branded vehicles during the holiday shopping period, in addition to its branded vehicles, the company told Global News.