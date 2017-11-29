‘I don’t want to go to school’: 4-year-old Ontario boy left at wrong stop by school bus driver

A school bus company servicing York Region says one of its drivers has been fired after a young Thornhill boy was left at the wrong bus stop.

“I don’t want to go to school … I don’t want to get lost,” four-year-old Caleb Riola told Global News while at home with his mother, Dame Riola, Wednesday.

Caleb was supposed to be dropped off in front of his home in the Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West area last Thursday afternoon where Dame was waiting. But she said to her shock, he wasn’t there.

“I started to panic instead of asking the driver. I was very scared nobody saw my son,” Dame said, adding five other students said they didn’t see him.

Dame said she went to Caleb’s school in case he was still there since she said had a parent-teacher meeting scheduled. When she couldn’t find him, she went to the principal and they called the bus company.

“I wanted to cry, but you cannot cry. You have to do something – find the people, find the resources to locate him,” she said.

It turned out Caleb was left by Steeles Avenue West around a 10-minute walk from the family home. Dame said two Grade 5 students noticed the boy and began walking with him toward home. She said a neighbour noticed her son and told the students Caleb’s home address where his grandmother was waiting.

“It’s good he didn’t cross the street or something worse might have happened,” Dame said, adding she’s thankful for the students’ help.

Dame said she didn’t hear anything for almost a week. But after an inquiry by Global News Wednesday, she received a call to say the driver was terminated by the company.

Shannon Farrow, general manager of Sinton-Landmark Bus Lines, said in a written statement Wednesday afternoon the company takes the situation “very seriously.”

“We have a strict drop off policy any student under Grade 2 must be met by a parent at the stop. Our policy states that if there is no parent, the driver is to radio into dispatch for assistance,” the statement read.

“After we found out about this incident, we had the driver came in and he was retrained on our drop off and pick up procedures. During this we felt the driver was not taking this policy seriously so we decided that he is no longer with our company.”

The York Catholic District School Board said in a written statement officials are “assisting Caleb and his family with supports to deal with this stressful situation.”

“The Board has a number of protocols in place to protect against situations such as these, including the Safe Rider Program for our youngest riders. This program involves an identification sticker on the child’s backpack which includes the child’s name, bus route number, and bus stop location, as well as, a buddy system,” the statement said.

“In the event that a student misses a stop, the bus driver is required to return the student back to the school. In this situation, we understand that the bus driver failed to follow a number of these protocols. Sinton has taken appropriate action and the bus driver has been terminated.”

Dame said she wanted an apology from the school bus company and a guarantee that a similar situation won’t happen again.

Meanwhile, she said she has kept Caleb home for the past few days.

“He doesn’t want to go out. He doesn’t want to go take walks.”

With files from Tom Hayes