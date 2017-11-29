Canada Goose
November 29, 2017 9:20 am
Updated: November 29, 2017 10:09 am

PETA demonstration held in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday

By Online Producer  Global News
Protestors with PETA set up outside Portage Place Tuesday.

Protestors with PETA set up outside Portage Place Tuesday.

Walther Bernal / Global News
A A

Shoppers and passers-by might have done a double take Nov. 28 if they noticed a human-sized white and orange goose outside Portage Place.

Animal rights group PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – demonstrated outside the downtown mall calling out winter-wear company Canada Goose.

Emily Lavender, a campaigner for PETA, hoped that their presence on Portage Avenue was cause for the company to re-consider their material choices and for shoppers to re-think their buying choices.

Story continues below

“There is cruelty in every stitch of a Canada Goose jacket,” Lavender said. “We’re asking the company to stop using fur and down in their jackets and asking consumers to stop buying Canada Goose products”.

PETA released a video last month condemning Canada Goose for treatment of animals by their Manitoba suppliers.

READ MORE: Video shows brutal treatment of animals at Canada Goose supplier

Lavender said there are so many alternative materials that don’t hurt animals and insulate better, urging people to buy cruelty-free jackets instead of Canada Goose ones.

Well-known PETA spokesperson Pamela Anderson weighed in on the subject of winter coats with a tweet denouncing the use of animal fur.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Goose
Demonstration
Down
fur
PETA
Portage Avenue
Portage Place mall
winter coat

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News