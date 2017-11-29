PETA demonstration held in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday

Shoppers and passers-by might have done a double take Nov. 28 if they noticed a human-sized white and orange goose outside Portage Place.

Animal rights group PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – demonstrated outside the downtown mall calling out winter-wear company Canada Goose.

Emily Lavender, a campaigner for PETA, hoped that their presence on Portage Avenue was cause for the company to re-consider their material choices and for shoppers to re-think their buying choices.

“There is cruelty in every stitch of a Canada Goose jacket,” Lavender said. “We’re asking the company to stop using fur and down in their jackets and asking consumers to stop buying Canada Goose products”.

PETA released a video last month condemning Canada Goose for treatment of animals by their Manitoba suppliers.

Lavender said there are so many alternative materials that don’t hurt animals and insulate better, urging people to buy cruelty-free jackets instead of Canada Goose ones.

Well-known PETA spokesperson Pamela Anderson weighed in on the subject of winter coats with a tweet denouncing the use of animal fur.