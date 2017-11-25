IN PHOTOS: Our Lady Queen of Peace turns donations into Christmas party for low-income children

On Saturday morning, 650 underprivileged kids flooded the Our Lady Queen of Peace North Ranch in Edmonton for its ninth annual Christmas party.

“Christmas looks different to everybody, right? So we like to support those who might not have the Christmas that you or I have,” explained communications coordinator Kathy Butkovic.

The non-profit caters to mentally, physically and financially challenged children.

For one afternoon, the ranch transforms into a winter wonderland for kids, complete with a petting zoo, police K9 dog, tours of a fire truck, hot lunches and visits with Santa.

Every child also gets to take home a present, a new winter jacket, a toque and mittens and they also get to go shopping in the free store.

“It’s really helpful,” single mom Peggy Nepoose said. “It gives the kids something to do and it lets them know that other people care, and not just me. The community cares.”

About 200 volunteers make the magic happen but Our Lady Queen of Peace also needs donations, and this year, it says it didn’t get enough.

“The party’s usually a little bit bigger but because of funding restrictions, we could only serve 650 this year, instead of 1,000,” Butkovic said.

View photos from Saturday’s Christmas party at the Our Lady Queen of Peace North Ranch below: