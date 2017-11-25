Canada
November 25, 2017 7:12 pm

IN PHOTOS: Our Lady Queen of Peace turns donations into Christmas party for low-income children

By Reporter  Global News

A visit with Santa was one of the highlights of the Christmas party.

Sarah Kraus / Global News
A A

On Saturday morning, 650 underprivileged kids flooded the Our Lady Queen of Peace North Ranch in Edmonton for its ninth annual Christmas party.

“Christmas looks different to everybody, right? So we like to support those who might not have the Christmas that you or I have,” explained communications coordinator Kathy Butkovic.

The non-profit caters to mentally, physically and financially challenged children.

Story continues below

For one afternoon, the ranch transforms into a winter wonderland for kids, complete with a petting zoo, police K9 dog, tours of a fire truck, hot lunches and visits with Santa.

Every child also gets to take home a present, a new winter jacket, a toque and mittens and they also get to go shopping in the free store.

“It’s really helpful,” single mom Peggy Nepoose said. “It gives the kids something to do and it lets them know that other people care, and not just me. The community cares.”

About 200 volunteers make the magic happen but Our Lady Queen of Peace also needs donations, and this year, it says it didn’t get enough.

“The party’s usually a little bit bigger but because of funding restrictions, we could only serve 650 this year, instead of 1,000,” Butkovic said.

View photos from Saturday’s Christmas party at the Our Lady Queen of Peace North Ranch below:

Wow here they come! All of these kids are in for a special Christmas today. Presents, winter clothes, food and a visit from Santa!

Sarah Kraus / Global News

The kids are hanging out with Edmonton Fire right now, getting a look inside a fire truck!

Sarah Kraus / Global News

Our friends from EPS Canine are also here! This is Fallon.

Sarah Kraus / Global News

This family is just picking up their Christmas presents. All donated and sorted by age.

Sarah Kraus / Global News

There’s also a petting zoo at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Ranch. Ducks, pigs, donkeys, goats and bunnies galore!

Sarah Kraus / Global News

Santa is here! He just arrived at OLQP North Ranch to see all the good little boys and girls.

Sarah Kraus / Global News

Santa is here! He just arrived at OLQP North Ranch to see all the good little boys and girls.

Sarah Kraus / Global News

This year OLQP North Ranch could only help 650 kids for Christmas. Normally it’s 1,000 but they’ve struggled to get donations.

Sarah Kraus / Global News

These girls are super stoked to open their presents! Nail polish and horses. “We all got super cool stuff!” “This is awesome!”

Sarah Kraus / Global News

The trading post at OLQP North Ranch has clothes, stuffed animals, household items and Christmas decorations for families to take home. All free.

Sarah Kraus / Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Holidays
Children's Christmas Party
Christmas
Christmas for low-income kids
Edmonton
holidays 2017
Low Income Families
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Our Lady Queen of Peace North Ranch

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News