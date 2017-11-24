The emotional reunion with two dogs that helped their walker survive 2 days in the wild

A touching reunion happened Friday, as dogwalker Annette Poitras was visited in her room at Royal Columbian Hospital by Chloe and Roxy.

They’re the two dogs that helped her survive the two days she spent on Coquitlam’s Eagle Mountain before she was rescued on Wednesday.

Pictures from the hospital show the dogs lying with Poitras on her hospital bed, and Roxy nuzzling up to her.

Poitras had three dogs with her — boxer Roxy, collie Chloe and a puggle named Bubba — when she went missing Monday.

As many as 100 search and rescue volunteers went out to look for her.

LISTEN: An update on the condition of Annette Poitras, the dog walker lost on Eagle Mountain for nearly three days



She was found in the backcountry of Eagle Mountain, and people cheered when she was finally airlifted back to safety.

Poitras was discovered in a marshy basin between Cypress and Burke Mountain, an area where dog walkers are often known to go.

She had fallen and hurt herself.

Speaking Friday, Poitras’ husband Marcel told Global News that she had fallen on a log, and that all of her weight landed on one muscle.

Nevertheless, he said she’s progressing well, though she’s not going home yet.

“She’s in a good mental state, she’s quite happy,” Marcel said.

“She’s ready to go but unfortunately that’s not going to happen for a little while yet.”

Poitras will be going in for another CT scan, as doctors are concerned that they might have missed something about her condition.

But her condition doesn’t appear to be growing any worse.

“Every time I can see her just making a little more progress,” Marcel said.