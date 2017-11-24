Donald Trump this week: President can’t stop tweeting at LaVar Ball, Trump defends Roy Moore

Donald Trump kicked off the Thanksgiving week with an early morning tweet Monday reviving the controversy over NFL players kneeling in protest before continuing his feud with LaVar Ball.

Trump also broke his silence over allegations against GOP Roy Moore who faces allegations of pursuing teenage girls as young as 14.

“He says it didn’t happen. And, you know, you have to listen to him also,” the president said on his way to Mar-a-Lago.

Here’s what happened this week in the world of Donald J. Trump.

Nov. 23: Trump’s Thanksgiving Day message: Look at me!

The president wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving early Thursday morning on Twitter, before quickly boasting about his achievements.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well,” Trump tweeted. “Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….!”

Trump is right that the stock market is indeed at its highest point ever, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and NASDAQ all hitting new records, but some credit goes to outgoing Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as the Fed has kept low interest rates.

And while Trump is accurate that unemployment is at its lowest in 17 years, the unemployment rate has been falling steadily since 2010.

During the Obama administration, unemployment peaked at 10 per cent in 2009 in the wake of the financial crisis but fell to 4.8 per cent by the time Trump took office.

In fact, Trump has only overseen a drop of about 0.6 per cent.

Nov. 22: IT WAS ME

Seemingly unable to move past his feud with the father of college basketball players, Trump called LaVar Ball an “ungrateful fool” and a “poor man’s Don King” for his failure to thank Trump for helping his son, LiAngelo Ball and two other UCLA basketball players, who were jailed for allegedly shoplifting sunglasses in China.

“It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

“LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think… LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!”

Nov. 21: Trump backs accused child molester

Trump, who himself has faced sexual harassment allegations from 16 women, addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

“Roy Moore denies it. That’s all I can say,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House to go to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“We don’t need a liberal person in there,” Trump said of Moore’s rival, Democrat Doug Jones. “We don’t need somebody who’s soft on crime like Jones.”

Six women have accused Moore of pursuing them romantically when they were teenagers, one as young as 14, when he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have accused him of assault or molestation.

Moore has denied the allegations.

And amid the growing list of men accused of sexual harassment, CBS fired legendary broadcaster Charlie Rose on Tuesday after multiple women accused him of groping them, making lewd phone calls and appearing naked, according to a report from the Washington Post.

“Charlie does not get a pass here,” co-host Gayle King said on CBS This Morning following the report.

Also Tuesday, Trump participated in the Thanksgiving tradition of pardoning a turkey named Drumstick.

“I feel so good about myself doing this,” the president said.

Nov. 20: Trump vs. Ball

The U.S. president and bloviating basketball father LaVar Ball continued their war of words this week over Trump’s involvement in helping to secure Ball’s son’s release from Chinese officials.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he should have left the UCLA players in jail because LaVar Ball “is unaccepting of what I did for his son” and “very ungrateful!”

Ball shot back during an interview Monday with CNN where he said the president should be concerned with more important matters.

“That’s on your mind, that a father didn’t say ‘Thank you?’ And you’re the head of the U.S.? Come on,” Ball said. “There’s a lot of other things that’s going on. Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son, and let’s just stay in our lane.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration announced it’s ending a temporary residency permit program that has allowed almost 60,000 Haitians to live and work in the U.S.

Canada saw a flood of people crossing illegally into Canada from the U.S. to claim asylum this summer, which rose to more than 200 people a day. Canadian officials have said that regardless of how Haitians living in the U.S. react to losing that status, they’ll be ready.

*With files from the Associated Press