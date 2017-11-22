34 men and 1 woman charged in solicitation investigation in Grande Prairie

Thirty-five people are facing solicitation charges after a four-day investigation in Grande Prairie, Alta.

In a release issued on Wednesday, police said 34 men and one woman between the ages of 21 and 74 were facing charges.

The investigation focused on the downtown area and was the result of community concerns “pertaining to sex trade activities,” according to the release.

“Workers in the sex trade industry represent a vulnerable sector of society,” Supt. Don McKenna said. “Many sex workers suffer from addiction, mental health issues and were victimized prior to entering the sex trade and are exploited.

“Police will continue to work with partners such as the PACE Sexual Assault Centre that offers a First Time Offender Prostitution Awareness Program, to protect this vulnerable population,” McKenna said.

Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit, community policing and general duty members all participated in the investigation.