City politicians open to photo radar in school zones in London

Photo radar could one day be used to police school zones in London.

A request by the province to London to participate in a province-wide discussion about whether photo radar should be used in school zones was given unanimous approval by London’s civic works committee on Tuesday.

“I for one look forward to seeing this recommendation come forward to see if we can implement some kind of photo radar. If you’re speeding in a school zone, you should get a ticket. If you’re speeding in a school zone, you should pay,” said Mayor Matt Brown.

London has already reduced speed limits from 50 km/h to 40 km/h across the city but to date hasn’t discussed photo radar for school zones. City staff say to date 70 per cent of school zones in London have been updated, the remainder will be completed before the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

The city also recently introduced red light cameras across the city.

The debate at London city hall came hours after a fatal hit-and-run collision in the city. It was a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer.

“People are hit and killed walking around the city regularly by vehicles. In fact, it happened three hours ago in my ward,” he said.

The request from the province comes months after the Safer School Zones Act (Bill 65) received royal assent. The bill allows municipalities to set their own default speed limit and it allows for the reintroduction of automated speed enforcement, also known as photo radar, in school and community safety zones.

The Ministry of Transportation is currently preparing the necessary regulations to allow for the implementation of Bill 65.

City staff are recommending London participate in the photo radar discussion and investigate a request for proposal. Staff say investigating an RFP wouldn’t bind London to photo radar at the end of the process.

Helmer says the city needs to do what it can to protect pedestrians.

“We have a special responsibility as the people who are governing the infrastructure of the city and how the roadways are designed and how they’re funded and what the speed limits are to get this right and try and reduce fatalities and injuries as much as we possibly can,” he said.

One issue raised by a working group investigating photo radar is the potential to overwhelm the provincial offences court with tickets.

The working group says one potential solution would be to municipal administrative staff handle photo radar infractions. The group said this would give municipalities the ability to adjust their resources depending on their needs.

London also recently endorsed the ‘Vision Zero’ policy which says no loss of life is acceptable and traffic fatalities and serious injuries are preventable.