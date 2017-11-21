Canada
November 21, 2017 10:25 pm

Calgary air ambulance steps in to help Alberta toddler knocked unconscious in Dominican Republic hotel fire

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: It was supposed to be a dream vacation, instead it turned into a nightmare that landed a three-year-old Alberta girl in hospital. Lauren Pullen has the story.

A paradise vacation in the Dominican Republic turned into a nightmare for an Alberta family, who says a fire tore through their resort hotel room with their three year old daughter inside, knocking the toddler unconscious.

The father turned to social media to share the story, pleading for help to get his daughter back to Canada.

Harley Horne said his family booked a WestJet vacation to stay at the Iberostar Baravo resort.

Horne said he and his wife noticed a ‘funny metallic smell’ when they entered the suite, but didn’t think much of it at the time.

READ MORE: Tourists from Canada and England report illness, injury at 4-star Cuban resort

They enjoyed some time at the resort before going back to their room, when Horne decided to go down to the casino shortly before midnight.

About half an hour later, he said his wife went down to check and see when he was coming back and left their young daughter alone in the room.

That’s when an apparent electrical fire broke out.

“Five minutes after [my wife] checked in on me and went back to the suite, I was summoned by the screams of hotel staff shouting my name throughout the resort casino,” Horne said in the post.

He said he ran with the staff members to a small room near the main building, where he saw his wife holding his unconscious daughter.

“My daughter was lifeless, unresponsive and covered in the blackest soot from head to toe.”

The hotel doctor was able to resuscitate her, and that’s when Horne went back to the room to grab their passports and travel documents.

“I saw thick black smoke pouring out all of the kicked in doors as well as flames glowing inside one of the rooms adjacent to ours,” Horne said. “There were 15 or so hotel staff with plastic goggles on fighting the fire with fire extinguishers.”

23622453_10212819025541927_8787482594829197756_n

Harley Horne’s daughter is seen in a hospital bed after an electrical fire in the family’s hotel room in the Dominican Republic.

Facebook/Harley Horne
23622100_10212819023061865_1203025994624544866_n

Damage is seen inside Harley Horne’s hotel room after an electrical fire.

Facebook/Harley Horne
HOTEL

Damage is seen inside Harley Horne’s hotel room after an electrical fire.

Facebook/Harley Horne
23622178_10212819023741882_2373712005012195353_n

Damage is seen inside Harley Horne’s hotel room after an electrical fire.

Facebook/Harley Horne
23722441_10212819022461850_2768616557547859847_n

Damage is seen inside Harley Horne’s hotel room after an electrical fire.

Facebook/Harley Horne
23722636_10212819268628004_8226853438056038605_n

Damage is seen inside Harley Horne’s hotel room after an electrical fire.

Facebook/Harley Horne
23755736_10212819022741857_1766164100255863387_n

Damage is seen at Harley Horne’s hotel room after an electrical fire.

Facebook/Harley Horne

The toddler was then rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital.

Iberostar responded to a Global News request for comment Tuesday afternoon, saying the hotel and resort company was deeply saddened by the incident on Nov. 16.

“Our teams on the ground moved swiftly to contain the situation,” the statement reads. “From the moment we learned about the incident, our priority has been the well-being of those immediately affected to ensure our guests receive prompt medical, security and logistical support.”

READ MORE: Calgary couple’s Mexican getaway ends in health care nightmare

The spokesperson said staff will continue to monitor the situation, “work with local authorities and advance our investigation on the causes of the incident.”

Horne posted his account of the story on social media — praising the helpful staff as well as blasting WestJet and Iberostar—but also pleading for someone to help fly their family back to Canada.

Calgary owned and operated air ambulance providers Integra Air and Aeromedical saw that plea online and jumped into help.

“Somebody had to. If it was me or my family, I’d hope somebody would do the same for us.” Integra Air CEO John Macek said.

“It’s just the right thing to do.”

It cost the companies about $50,000 to fly the family home, but both CEOs said the price tag never factored into their decision.

“It never entered any of our discussions,” Aeromedical CEO Gord Burnell said. “We just decided to do it pro bono. We knew it would be ages before family can leave the Dominican Republic, so we thought let’s do it.”

WestJet said it was a terrible situation for the family and hoped “for a speedy and full recovery for their daughter.”

“We have been in constant contact with the family with two WestJet Vacations destinations managers assisting in the Dominican Republic. WestJet is working with Iberostar and local authorities as they conduct their investigation into the fire.”

The family has told Global News they were in talks with a lawyer Tuesday morning.

-with files from Sarah Kraus

