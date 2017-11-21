City of Surrey one step closer to new outdoor stadium

The City of Surrey is one step closer to getting a new outdoor stadium.

Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Bridgeview and City Centre have been identified by the city as possible locations for the new stadium.

A group of local business leaders submitted a proposal to the city to build the stadium.

“This is going to give us the opportunity to not only have a spectator facility and to be able to watch higher level play but also have a venue that when it’s not being programmed by a team or so on, could be utilized by the community,” said City councillor Bruce Hayne.

READ MORE: Surrey could be home to a new pro soccer team and stadium

The Canadian Premier League Soccer has put in a bid to host a team in the new building. Councillor Hayne said other bids might also be on the table.

He said city staff will take the next six weeks to evaluate the submissions.

“At that point, the plan is to come to a closed council meeting to discuss the proposals with council and then a decision would be made at that point to move into more detailed negotiations with the preferred proponent or to put an end to the process at that point.”

Hayne said it’s a great opportunity for Surrey and if built, could attract larger tournaments and events.