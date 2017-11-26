Meika Jordan’s family hopes for justice ahead of Supreme Court hearing for daughter’s killers

A father and stepmother convicted of killing six-year-old Meika Jordan are seeking to have their convictions overturned by Canada’s top court.

Meika was tortured and murdered in November 2011.

Spencer Jordan and Marie Magoon were originally convicted of second-degree murder, but the Alberta Court of Appeal upgraded the convictions to first-degree murder.

The Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) will hear the case Monday.

Meika’s mother and stepfather, Kyla and Brian Woodhouse, are flying to Ottawa to be there.

“We’ve prepared for it for so long,” Brian said.

“It’s so nerve-racking. It’s so incredibly stressful.”

The SCC hearing comes just two weeks after the anniversary of Meika’s death.

“She’s been gone from us longer than we ever had her to begin with,” Brian said.

Watch below from June 2015: A Calgary judge has found Spencer Jordan and Marie Magoon guilty of second-degree murder in the death of six-year-old Meika Jordan. Nancy Hixt reports.

The couple is extremely emotional. They are hoping the conviction will be upheld, but the prosecution has prepared them for all possible outcomes.

“We could be looking at them receiving a reduced charge…second-degree murder or even manslaughter. It could open up a new trial,” Brian explained.

The Woodhouses are hopeful this hearing will be the last time they have to face Meika’s killers.

“Finally get an end to everything,” Kyla said. “Be able to close that door.”