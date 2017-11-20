U.S. ending temporary permits for nearly 60,000 Haitians

The Trump administration is ending a temporary residency permit program that has allowed almost 60,000 citizens from Haiti to live and work in the United States since a 2010 powerful earthquake shook the Caribbean nation.

The Homeland Security Department says conditions in Haiti have improved significantly, so the benefit will be extended one last time until July 2019 to give Haitians time to prepare to return home.

READ MORE: Haitian asylum seekers flee to Canada after Trump proposes end to protected status

In July, nearly 7,000 asylum seekers – most of them Haitian – flooded across the Quebec-New York border state in the weeks after the Trump administration announced it might end their “temporary protected status” which was granted following Haiti’s massive 2010 earthquake.

At the time, the Canadian government sent representatives south of the border to clear up misinformation in the Haitian population which allowed them to believe they’d be granted permanent residency easily because of their protected status.

Advocates and members of Congress from both parties had asked the Trump administration for an 18-month extension of the program, known as Temporary Protected Status. Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s government also requested the extension.

Advocates for Haitians say conditions in the island nation haven’t improved nearly enough for Haitians to be deported.

WATCH: Waves of Haitians walking into Quebec seeking asylum

*With files from the Canadian Press