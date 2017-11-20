Toronto homicide investigators looking for woman who may be aiding murder suspect

Toronto police are requesting help from the public in identifying a woman of interest who might be assisting the prime suspect in a fatal stabbing in the city’s west end.

Homicide investigators believe the female has “intricate and intimate knowledge” of 18-year-old suspect Christopher Enrique Gordon and his whereabouts. Gordon is facing second-degree murder charges.

Det. Rob North says the female was caught on CCTV cameras in an area near the stabbing not long after the alleged altercation.

“While reviewing some of this (video) evidence, we have observed a female we believe at this time is providing assistance to Mr. Gordon to allow him to continue to evade capture.”

The female is described as being in her early 20s with a light-brown complexion and has hair dyed brown.

“We’re not sure that she is helping him at this point,” said North. “However, we believe post-murder she was definitely helping Mr. Gordon.”

The victim was 54-year-old David Blacquiere of Angus, stabbed near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West in broad daylight on Nov. 14. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital not long after the incident.