Canada
November 20, 2017 10:37 am
Updated: November 20, 2017 10:48 am

Toronto-area hunter dies in ATV crash near Bancroft

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

A hunter from the GTA died following an ATV crash north of Bancroft, Ont., on Nov. 18.

A A

Bancroft OPP say a hunter from the Greater Toronto Area died following an ATV crash early Saturday morning.

Officers had to use ATVs to reach the crash scene located off Reber Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Bancroft.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man dies from injuries in Glace Bay ATV crash

“The male driver was operating an ATV en route to a hunting watch, when the collision occurred,” OPP stated Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as Gerald Scott Irvine, 70, of Georgetown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV
ATV Crash
Bancroft
Bancroft OPP
fatal ATV
Georgetown
Gerald Irvine
Gerald Scott Irvine

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News