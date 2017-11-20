Toronto-area hunter dies in ATV crash near Bancroft
Bancroft OPP say a hunter from the Greater Toronto Area died following an ATV crash early Saturday morning.
Officers had to use ATVs to reach the crash scene located off Reber Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Bancroft.
Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The male driver was operating an ATV en route to a hunting watch, when the collision occurred,” OPP stated Monday morning.
The victim has been identified as Gerald Scott Irvine, 70, of Georgetown.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
