Man clinging to life in hospital after possible family dispute: Police

A 21-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot inside a home in Montreal’s Rosemont borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said officers received a 911 call at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, about a conflict inside an apartment on 18 Avenue, between Mont-Royal Avenue and St-Joseph Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the suspect — a 75-year-old man — outside the home.

He was arrested at the scene and is being held for questioning.

Inside the apartment, police found a 21-year-old with serious injuries to his lower body.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police said they do fear for his life.

A family dispute could be at the origin of the conflict, police said.

Couture said the 75-year-old man is believed to be the victim’s stepfather.