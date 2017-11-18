Delta police investigate series of suspicious overnight fires

Police are investigating a string of suspicious fires that occurred in Delta, early Saturday morning.

Delta police spokesperson Sharlene Brooks said the first blaze was a burning street sign in the 7800-block of 112 Street around 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man sentenced in North Vancouver tire-slashing spree, arson

A vehicle was set on fire in the 7300-block of Minster Drive South, and flames spread to two other vehicles.

Firefighters later responded to a report of a car on fire inside the garage of a home in the 11600-block of 72 Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries connected to the fires.

Police said they are looking for any information as the investigation is in its early stages.

“We have had arson investigations that have gone on in past years, but this would be the first in a good long time that we’ve had three separate incidents over the course of a short period of time,” Brooks said.