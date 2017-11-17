Significant rainfall expected in the London area

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the surrounding area.

The national weather agency says significant rainfall will move into the area this afternoon and continue Saturday. They say the rain may be heavy at times, with 25 to 40 mm expected, maybe even more in some areas.

The special weather statement is extended to Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

Environment Canada says the rainfall is associated with a developing low pressure system crossing over the lower Great Lakes.

They expect the rain to taper off Saturday evening.