Calgary judge stays charges against Vancouver pot activist Dana Larsen

A Calgary judge has stayed charges against a Vancouver marijuana activist following a rally in the city in April 2016.

Alberta Justice has confirmed charges against Dana Larsen were stayed in court Wednesday.

Larsen was initially charged with trafficking marijuana and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

LISTEN: Dana Larsen talks to Rob Breakenridge about marijuana legalization in Canada

View link »

READ MORE: Marijuana activist prepared for possible rearrest in Calgary

Charges were laid after officers found a rally organizer handing out marijuana seeds to audience members at the rally on Macleod Trail near 38 Avenue.

Officers searched the van and found more of the drug and seeds, as well as resin and oil.

WATCH BELOW: Marijuana activist prepared for possible rearrest in Calgary

READ MORE: Pot activist Dana Larsen vows to fight Calgary charges

Larsen, 46, said in a Facebook post the judge ended the trial because police and the Crown were “very slow in bringing forward the documents, sprouting the seeds and scheduling a trial.”

“I would have preferred to defeat the prohibition on seeds and set a legal precedent,” he said, adding that the outcome was “anticlimactic.”

READ MORE: Pro-marijuana activist reacts to arrest, charges