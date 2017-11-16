Vancouver may turn one of Cambie Street Bridge’s lanes over to cyclists

Vancouver cyclists may soon have another route into the downtown core.

A proposal is being brought to Vancouver city council to turn one lane of the Cambie Street Bridge into a bike path.

NPA city Coun. George Affleck said the temporary project will cost $400,000.

“Which will close off that one lane and when you cross over, it will be a bit confusing,” he said.

“But it will be similar to what Burrard Street Bridge had for a long time, and that was never temporary.”

Affleck said it might be too soon to look at reducing entry into the downtown core.

“The fact that we just reopened Burrard Street Bridge, we need to get some data on how things have changed and how people are behaving on these bridges before we start closing more routes for cars,” he said.

Speaking on CKNW’s Steele and Drex show, Affleck said the public can have its voice heard before council decides on the future of the bridge in January.

No Vision Vancouver councillors have returned our calls for a response.