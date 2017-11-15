Neither blowing snow nor icy roads, Winnipeg weather doesn’t stop fitness group

While the snow came down and the wind howled Wednesday morning, the November Project kept on exercising. In fact, very little stops this devoted group of people from working out, especially not the weather conditions.

Group organizer Megan Hunter says they gather at The Forks every Wednesday, regardless of the temperature.

“It appeals to Winnipeggers because we’re an extreme people,” said Hunter. “So there’s something to say about we’re there every Wednesday morning, before work, before school, working out no matter what the weather.”

While approximately 60 people showed up to Wednesday’s snowy session, Hunter says at times they have had close to 300 people come out during the summer months.

The November Project initiative was founded in Boston in 2011 and has made its way around North American and the world. Winnipeg’s group began in 2014, originally forming under the name ‘Winnipeg Gone Rogue’ before becoming a November Project group in January 2015.

As of June, the group was operating in 43 cities around the world.

And the workouts are all about socializing.

“Everything’s built around interacting with people around you,” said Hunter. “So many people just go to the gym and put their headphones in on the treadmill and our workouts are all about the community and making connections with other people.”

The group meets at about 6:05 a.m. every Wednesday and works out until about 7:15 a.m.

“The idea of the workout is that everyone can do it,” said group organizer Derek Page. “Instead of doing reps, we’ll say do as many as you can in a certain period of time. So anyone from any background and fitness level can come and do the workout and feel included.”