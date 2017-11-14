Vancouver then and now: Time-lapse video shows side-by-side drive through city more than 50 years apart

Earlier this month, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure released archival footage of a drive through Vancouver that was filmed in 1966.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 views since it was posted to YouTube on Nov. 2.

One Port Moody couple enjoyed the trip down memory lane so much that they drove along the same route and filmed it with their dashcam. They took the footage and cut it side by side with the 1966 video to give viewers a glimpse of just how much the area has changed in the last five decades.

The original video takes you on a drive from Horseshoe Bay, through West Vancouver, to Downtown Vancouver and up Kingsway.

Some sights like the Lions Gate Bridge and the Hudson’s Bay building can be spotted in both videos, but there are plenty of examples of how much the city has changed.

Driving through Downtown Vancouver in 1966, there were few office towers to be seen, but the 2017 version shows plenty of glass-and-steel buildings, not to mention more traffic along Georgia Street.

Leah Zille said her husband Dave loves historic footage and has produced similar videos of Port Moody and his hometown of Prince Rupert. He saw the original 1966 video on the news and decided to re-create the drive on his own.

You can see more videos from the vault in the Ministry of Transportation’s BC Road Trip Time Machine playlist.

— With files from Jesse Ferreras