Alberta dog owner charged after photos of animal being towed on open trailer posted online

A Rocky View County man is facing charges after a photo of a dog being towed by a pickup truck on an open flatbed trailer in Calgary were posted online.

Volodymyr Irodenko is charged “under municipal, provincial and federal legislation for offenses ranging from causing an animal to be in distress, to transporting an animal outside the cab of a vehicle,” the Calgary Humane Society (CHS) said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Irodenko is the dog’s owner.

An image of the animal posted to Facebook on Oct. 28 was shared over 14,000 times and garnered over 1,300 comments as of Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The widely shared image was reported to city bylaw officers, the CHS and police.

“Transporting dogs in the beds of trucks can be incredibly dangerous to the dog, between exposure to extreme weather and the risk of falling,” CHS spokesperson Brad Nichols said.

“This offence is aggravated by the manner in which this dog was being transported; on a flatbed with no side rails to keep him on the trailer.”

The humane society and Calgary Police Service will provide an update on the charges at 11 a.m. on Tuesday from the society’s office in southeast Calgary.