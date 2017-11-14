Man rescued from Chambly house fire

Firefighters rescued a man from a fire on Bourgogne Street in Chambly early Tuesday morning.

Neighbours called 911 around 2:20 a.m. after seeing the man on the roof of a building next door.

He was able to climb out of a third-floor window and jump onto the roof of a neighbouring commercial building where he waited for firefighters to rescue him.

“Thankfully the man’s smoke detectors were working,” said Chambly fire chief Stéphane Dumberry.

“Otherwise we would be talking about a casualty this morning.”

The man was transported to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

The house was destroyed by the fire, but firefighters managed to save the neighbouring connected buildings.

Firefighters said there was a business on the first floor of the house, and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.