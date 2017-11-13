World
November 13, 2017 5:32 pm
Updated: November 13, 2017 5:39 pm

Philippine protesters burn Swastika-shaped effigy of Donald Trump

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: President Trump’s arrival in Manila met with widespread protests

A A

Philippine activists burned posters of world leaders at a protest in Manila during a regional summit on Monday, Nov. 13.

Early on Monday, about 1,000 protesters clashed with riot police as they tried to reach the convention centre where the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings were held. Activists later held their protests about a kilometre away from the venue and burned a 13-foot (4-metre) effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Protesters burn an image of US President Donald Trump fashioned on a swastika in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2017.

Jes Aznar/Getty Images

WATCH: Anti-Trump protesters shot with water cannons during Manila demonstration

The protesters say they are concerned the leaders are not giving human rights enough attention and will not be addressing poverty in the region as they would like to see it.

WATCH: Trump fails to address Philippines human rights abuses during talks with Duterte

The Philippines is the final leg of Trump’s five-country Asia trip where he will meet Southeast Asian leaders as well as policymakers from East Asia Summit countries, like China, Japan, South Korea and Australia, in a two-day meeting.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
ASEAN
Duterte
Manila
Manila protests
Philippines
Philippines protests
Trump
Trump Manila
Trump Philippines

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News