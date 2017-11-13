Philippine protesters burn Swastika-shaped effigy of Donald Trump

Philippine activists burned posters of world leaders at a protest in Manila during a regional summit on Monday, Nov. 13.

Early on Monday, about 1,000 protesters clashed with riot police as they tried to reach the convention centre where the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings were held. Activists later held their protests about a kilometre away from the venue and burned a 13-foot (4-metre) effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

WATCH: Anti-Trump protesters shot with water cannons during Manila demonstration

The protesters say they are concerned the leaders are not giving human rights enough attention and will not be addressing poverty in the region as they would like to see it.

WATCH: Trump fails to address Philippines human rights abuses during talks with Duterte

The Philippines is the final leg of Trump’s five-country Asia trip where he will meet Southeast Asian leaders as well as policymakers from East Asia Summit countries, like China, Japan, South Korea and Australia, in a two-day meeting.