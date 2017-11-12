Knife wielding man robs Halifax store of cash, cigarettes

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a weekend robbery.

Police say a man, armed with a knife, entered TJ’s Grocery at 290 Main Avenue around 7:18 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect was wearing a black mask and immediately approached the counter, demanding cash and cigarettes while threatening an employee with a knife.

Police say the suspect left the store on foot after receiving cigarettes and cash.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’9” to 6 feet tall, wearing a black mask, a gray sweater with gray hood and a black vest over top and jeans. He was carrying an over-the-shoulder duffel bag.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.