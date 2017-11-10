First snowfall of the season hits GTA

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the GTA this morning as the first snowfall of the season has arrived.

Snow began to fall overnight, with many residents waking up to a light dusting. Environment Canada is forecasting an additional 2-4 centimetres of snow to fall throughout Friday as the system moves west over the area, accompanied by wind gusts up to 50 km/h.

The temperature was recorded as -8 C as of 6 a.m., with a wind chill making it feel like -18 C.

NEWS RELEASE: Extreme Cold Weather Alert – seek shelter, check on loved ones. More info: https://t.co/RP7MBcDIfw — Toronto PublicHealth (@TOPublicHealth) November 9, 2017

Toronto Police Traffic Services said there were about 45 minor accidents overnight in the city.

The OPP Highway Safety Division is not reporting any major collisions on commuter routes.