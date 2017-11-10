Traffic
November 10, 2017 6:53 am

First snowfall of the season hits GTA

By Producer, Global Toronto  Global News

Lake effect snow squalls and falling temperatures are expected Thursday night into Friday morning in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as parts of southern and eastern Ontario. Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell provides an update of what to expect.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the GTA this morning as the first snowfall of the season has arrived.

READ MORE: Toronto under extreme cold alert; Snow, rapidly falling temperatures to hit southern Ontario

Snow began to fall overnight, with many residents waking up to a light dusting. Environment Canada is forecasting an additional 2-4 centimetres of snow to fall throughout Friday as the system moves west over the area, accompanied by wind gusts up to 50 km/h.

The temperature was recorded as -8 C as of 6 a.m., with a wind chill making it feel like -18 C.

Toronto Police Traffic Services said there were about 45 minor accidents overnight in the city.

The OPP Highway Safety Division is not reporting any major collisions on commuter routes.

 

