First snowfall of the season hits GTA
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the GTA this morning as the first snowfall of the season has arrived.
READ MORE: Toronto under extreme cold alert; Snow, rapidly falling temperatures to hit southern Ontario
Snow began to fall overnight, with many residents waking up to a light dusting. Environment Canada is forecasting an additional 2-4 centimetres of snow to fall throughout Friday as the system moves west over the area, accompanied by wind gusts up to 50 km/h.
The temperature was recorded as -8 C as of 6 a.m., with a wind chill making it feel like -18 C.
Toronto Police Traffic Services said there were about 45 minor accidents overnight in the city.
The OPP Highway Safety Division is not reporting any major collisions on commuter routes.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.