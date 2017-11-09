Donald Trump bodyguard testified he refused Russian offer of ‘5 women’ in hotel room: report

U.S. President Donald Trump’s bodyguard, who was with him during a 2013 trip to Russia, reportedly told the House Intelligence Committee that he denied an offer to send “five women” to Trump’s hotel room.

Keith Schiller spoke to the committee on Tuesday in a closed-door interview, but three sources confirmed the topic to NBC News.

The offer came after a business meeting before the Miss Universe Pageant, when a Russian participant told Schiller they would “send five women” up to Trump’s room.

Schiller said he viewed the offer as a joke, and responded that they “don’t do that type of stuff.” He told Trump about the offer and the two laughed it off, CNN reports.

The questions revolved around an unverified intelligence dossier from a former British spy which contains salacious and graphic information regarding interactions between Trump and Russian prostitutes.

The dossier claims Trump would be vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians. The Kremlin has also denied the legitimacy of the dossier.

Schiller has refuted the information in the documents, saying that during the night in question, he stood outside Trump’s hotel room for a time.

He testified that he eventually left the room and could not for sure say what happened, but sources told NBC he was “confident nothing happened.”

Schiller, a Navy veteran and former NYPD officer, was a long-time Trump employee and was the director of Oval Office operations at the White House under Trump until September, when he quit.

He was also asked about meetings with potential Russia connections, but CNN reports that Schiller could not recall or was not aware of details of any such meetings.

Schiller’s lawyer told NBC that “the versions of Mr. Schiller’s testimony being leaked to the press are blatantly false and misleading.”

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The Senate Intelligence Committee and an FBI probe led by Robert Mueller are also investigating; Mueller laid his first charges as part of the investigation just last week.