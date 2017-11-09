Canada
November 9, 2017 12:18 pm

Halifax’s Schmidtville named ‘Great Neighbourhood’ by Canadian city planners

Rebecca Lau | Global News

Rebecca Lau/Global News
Halifax’s historic Schmidtville neighbourhood in the city’s downtown has been recognized by the Canadian Institute of Planners (CIP).

The organization has awarded Schmidtville the 2017 Great Neighbourhood distinction, in its annual Great Places in Canada competition.

“The jury was won over by the multiple strengths of the neighbourhood – its walkability, unique reflection of local history, cohesive mix of residential and commercial uses, and the significant role it already plays as a Great Place in Halifax,” reads the jury’s statement.

Schmidtville sits south of Spring Garden Road and is roughly bordered by Queen Street, Clyde Street, Dresden Row and Morris Street.

The iconic homes are associated with the early settlement of the province and date back as early as the 1700s.

The CIP jury of certified planning officials noted the neighbourhood’s central location, which includes a nearby business district, university campuses and commercial shops and cafes.

“The City of Halifax has recognized the value in preserving mixed use neighbourhoods in the downtown for decades, making investments in public infrastructure that enhance the design and architectural features. Similarly, many residents have also renovated their homes, further contributing to the appeal of the area,” the jury states.

Rebecca Lau/Global News

Spring Garden Road/Schmidtville also won the People’s Choice Neighbourhood, which was voted on by the public.

Meanwhile, Truro’s civic square won the 2017 People’s Choice Public Space award.

