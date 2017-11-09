Halifax’s Schmidtville named ‘Great Neighbourhood’ by Canadian city planners

Halifax’s historic Schmidtville neighbourhood in the city’s downtown has been recognized by the Canadian Institute of Planners (CIP).

The organization has awarded Schmidtville the 2017 Great Neighbourhood distinction, in its annual Great Places in Canada competition.

READ MORE: Heritage Council approves heritage designation for Schmidtville

“The jury was won over by the multiple strengths of the neighbourhood – its walkability, unique reflection of local history, cohesive mix of residential and commercial uses, and the significant role it already plays as a Great Place in Halifax,” reads the jury’s statement.

Schmidtville sits south of Spring Garden Road and is roughly bordered by Queen Street, Clyde Street, Dresden Row and Morris Street.

WATCH: Schmidtville could receive heritage designation

The iconic homes are associated with the early settlement of the province and date back as early as the 1700s.

The CIP jury of certified planning officials noted the neighbourhood’s central location, which includes a nearby business district, university campuses and commercial shops and cafes.

“The City of Halifax has recognized the value in preserving mixed use neighbourhoods in the downtown for decades, making investments in public infrastructure that enhance the design and architectural features. Similarly, many residents have also renovated their homes, further contributing to the appeal of the area,” the jury states.

READ MORE: Halifax condo developer comes face-to-face with concerned Schmidtville residents

Spring Garden Road/Schmidtville also won the People’s Choice Neighbourhood, which was voted on by the public.

Meanwhile, Truro’s civic square won the 2017 People’s Choice Public Space award.

Follow @RebeccaLau